Knoxville Opera presents “Madame Butterfly”

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knoxville Opera is kicking off the 2019-2020 season with another classic from Giacomo Puccini, “Madame Butterfly.”

Danielle Pastin, who plays Butterfly, tells us more about what to expect from the production that tells the tragic story of the marriage of a young Japanese girl to a U.S. naval officer. The opera is performed in Italian with projected English translations.

Performances are Friday, October 25 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, October 17 at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are available for purchase starting at $25.

Later in the season, Knoxville Opera will be bring to life “Romeo & Juliet” in February, and “Harriet Tubman: When I Crossed That Line to Freedom” in May.