Knoxville pickleball tournament benefits Harmony Family Center

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – If you’re looking for a way you and your friends can have fun and help out a good cause, the Volley for Change pickleball tournament is coming up in Knoxville to benefit the Harmony Family Center.

The center was founded in 1996 and has developed family preservation and treatment services for Tennessee families and children. Harmony finds permanent, safe and caring families for at-risk children and youth in the state welfare system and provides pre- and post-adoption counseling and support for families.

The tournament is a USAPA sanctioned event and begins on Friday, September 20, with a mixed doubles age competition. It continues on Saturday, September 21, with men’s and women’s skills and men’s and women’s age group. Finally, on Sunday, September 22, is the mixed doubles skill competitions.

All games are win by two and brackets of six teams or higher will be double elimination while brackets of five teams or fewer will be round robin.

It is being held at the Knoxville Racquet Club. Registration is $50 and the deadline is September 6.

Click here to register.