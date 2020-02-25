Knoxville Public Safety Complex progress update

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Major progress to report at the future home of the Knoxville Public Safety Complex.

As we have been reporting, the City of Knoxville is investing $40M to reconstruct vacant buildings on the former Tennova hospital site right off of Broadway in North Knoxville.

The site will serve as a combined complex for the police and fire departments, E-911, Pension System Offices, and City Court Operations.

Construction is underway, but you will soon notice a lot more activity in the area.

WATE 6 On Your Side caught up with City of Knoxville Communications Director Kristin Farley and Community Empowerment Director Charles Lomax to learn more.

