KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — HOPE For Victims is once again honoring and remembering loved ones lost to violent crimes with its Victims Remembrance Tree ceremony this week.

The Victims Remembrance Tree ceremony will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 30 at 6:30 p.m. in the City County Building in Knoxville, at 400 Main Street SW.

The ceremony is held in Knox County each Christmas season, with each ornament hung on the evergreen branches representing a victim. Those who want to attend are invited to bring an ornament to place on the tree for their loved one.

The Victims Remembrance Tree is a holiday memorial for victims of violent crimes so their loved ones can honor their memories. When families and loved ones gather each year, apart from 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, it’s a solemn event. Live performances from area choirs have gifted the event with music in years past.

HOPE for Victims is a nonprofit based in Knoxville that was founded by Joan Berry to help families and victims of violent crimes. Berry is the mother of 21-year-old ETSU alumna Johnia Berry, who was a graduate student at UT when she was murdered in her Knoxville apartment in December 2004.

A Food City toy drive honoring Johnia Berry is still collecting donated toys through Saturday, Dec. 3.