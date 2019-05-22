Knoxville's Burlington community hosting block party

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - The Burlington Task Force is hosting a community block party to promote unity and celebrate their neighborhood.

The task force was created in November as a response to several high profile shootings in the area. A community meeting was held on November 15 to discuss gun violence, how to build safe communities and how to create open communication and relationships between the Burlington community and law enforcement.

"Block parties have a rich history in Black communities, people come together not only for mutual enjoyment and fellowship but with a sense of purpose. In this case the purpose is to celebrate a vibrant community full of citizens working towards empowering citizens, encouraging healthy lifestyles, promoting peace, and encouraging economic development," said Sixth District Councilwoman Gwen McKenzie.

Food trucks and business vendors will be on site, along with games, face painting, line dancing, bounce houses, karaoke and community groups.

The event is May 26 from 2-6 p.m. in the parking lot of Honey Rock Victorious Church, 4113 Holston Drive.