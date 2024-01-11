KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — On January 11, United Grocery Outlet randomly selected several Knoxville shoppers and paid for part of their grocery bills in an act of kindness. The total amount paid was $800.

As part of its 50th-anniversary celebration, the company has organized a series of contests and events throughout the year to show its gratitude towards customers and employees.

All 39 stores participated in an initiative where they helped pay for some of their customers’ groceries, and employees were treated to sweet treats.

Credit: Hendrix Nowells

“The company was built on our core value of ‘We’re Here to Serve.’” United Grocery Outlet Marketing and Community Events Coordinator Hendrix Nowells

United Grocery Outlet is a discount grocery store that began in Etowah and operates 50 locations across the southeast. Twenty-four of those stores are in Tennessee, including Alcoa, Knoxville (Chapman Highway), LaFollette, Lenoir City Harriman, and Clinton.