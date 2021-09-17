Knoxville Wholesale Furniture donates $10,000 to Operation Honor Guard

Community

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Operation Honor Guard received a big donation on Friday. Knoxville Wholesale Furniture donated $10,000 to the nonprofit organization that provides honorably discharged military service members with funeral honors free of charge.

“We are so blessed and lucky that we could donate to this incredible group of people,” Knoxville Wholesale Furniture owner Tim Harris said.

Operation Honor Guard says it cost about $125 to serve at a funeral.

“It will pay for new uniforms for our members,” David Caldwell, president of the Volunteer State Veterans Honor Guard, said. “It will pay for the upkeep of our van, gas, maintenance, and insurance. It will also pay for our weapons and maintenance on them.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News Videos

$10,000 donation made to Operation Honor Guard

Cumberland County man arrested at elementary school

Mayor Jacobs says Knox County will not comply with vaccine mandate

Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month

Tennessee has vaccine requirements in place for daycares, schools

Knoxville civil rights activist funding new UT scholarship