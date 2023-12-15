KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville woman has been giving away free clothing to people struggling with homelessness on North Broadway across the street from WATE.

“We’ve got brand new things that got the tag on it and this is not only for the homeless, this is for anyone who wants to Christmas shop. I did some Christmas shopping, so we’re inviting the public to come out and the homeless to come out and do some Christmas shopping and this is in honor of my nephew Tydell Moore. I know he’s looking down from heaven and I know he’s smiling,” said Marla Higginbotham with Too Blessed to Be Stressed.

Many nonprofit organizations helped the family put together tables full of clothes. It’s all in honor of a family member who was incarcerated for three decades. He was in jail from the age of 17 to 43. However, nine weeks after his release, he passed away. His family said he always wanted to give back to the homeless population after getting out but died before he could. So now, they’re carrying out his dream.

The Graveyard Ladies, a Knoxville nonprofit that provides warm meals to those facing homelessness, partnered with Higginbotham to organize the giveaway.

“We wanted to do something to represent [Tydell] and his memory and to be able to help people also in need, especially during Christmas,” said Tammy Riggs with the Graveyard Ladies.

Higginbotham said her daughter Mariah is where the idea for the giveaway came from following Moore’s death.

“We have the comfort of sleeping in our homes and warm beds and we can go to the store and buy jackets and they can’t or maybe they just can’t afford it. So you know it’s always a good time to give, but Christmas time. Just adds a little sprinkle of love,” said Mariah Higginbotham. “You never know what happens in life or what position you’ll be in next year, so it’s just great to give back and put good seeds in the ground.”

Those who want to donate clothing can call Riggs at 865-309-3828. Mariah added that they hope to come together next year to give away clothes again.

“This is not a handout, this is a hand up and every person needs to be treated with love and respect, regardless of their situation. And that’s what we want to do is to just let them know that someone cares about them and we love them,” said Riggs.