KPD, PARC hosting final event in series of neighborhood safety workshops

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A series of workshops has been happening throughout the year aimed at making Knoxville a safer place – with the last one coming up soon.

Eden Slater with the Police Advisory and Review Committee (PARC) and KPD Officer John Morgan stopped by the WATE 6 On Your Side studios to share more about the neighborhood safety workshops.

The next Neighborhood Safety Workshop will provide residents with tips on working with city departments to make their neighborhoods safer.

The final workshop in the series will highlight statistics and issues in West Knoxville neighborhoods: