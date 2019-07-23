KPD talks importance of back-to-school safety

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – It’s almost time for kids to head back to school and Knoxville Police Department stopped by the WATE 6 On Your Side studios to talk more about back-to-school safety and what drivers also need to remember.

Driving in school zones and adhering to those school zone speed limits, as well as obeying the bus signage when driving near school buses, are a big part of safety.

Parents also need to talk with their kids who walk or bike to school to watch out for drivers and know the rules for crossing and getting to school safely.

KPD will also be patrolling the roads and school zones to help remind people about safety.