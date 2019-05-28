KPD’s Safety City Summer Kickoff event to teach kids

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – It’s summertime, the kids are out of school and the Knoxville Police Department is ready to help educate them on summer safety.

Joyce Minter with KPD stopped by the WATE 6 On Your Side studios to share more about the Safety City Summer Kickoff event.

On Saturday June 1, 2019, Safety City will be hosting the Safety City Summer Kick Off from 10:00 a.m. to 2 p.m.

KPD saying the unique event will not only lead into our open hours but will offer a fun learning experience. Children will attend a short mandatory class on bicycle safety and helmet fitting before practicing their skills throughout Safety City.

The goal of the event is to educate children about bicycle safety and provide families with information about fun summer activities that are available in Knoxville.

The event is free to the public and everyone is welcome. Children attending the Summer Kick Off must be accompanied by an adult and should bring a bicycle and a helmet. The last class will start at 1:30 p.m.