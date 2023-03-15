KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knoxville Utilities Board will host a Community Expo at the end of March with the goal of providing customers an opportunity to connect with those at the utility on a variety of topics.

“We’re personally invested in our community, and part of that commitment is to be available and

accessible to our customers,” KUB President and CEO Gabriel J. Bolas said. “This is a chance

for us to meet one on one with customers out in the community and help connect them with

KUB resources that meet their needs.”

KUB staff will be on-hand at the expo to talk with customers and share resources and

demonstrations about the following topics listed below.

• Career opportunities

• Getting connected to KUB Fiber

• Bill payment assistance resources

• Energy and water savings tips

• Home upgrades to save energy usage and money

• Programs to help customers take control of their bill

• Ways customers can go green and support a sustainable future

• Electric reliability efforts and outage response

• Becoming a Natural Gas customer

• KUB’s electric, fiber, natural gas, water, and wastewater systems

The KUB Community Expo will be held Wednesday, March 22 from noon until 7 p.m. at the Change Center. The Change Center is located at 203 Harriet Tubman Street in Knoxville.

Those interested are asked to register for the event online ahead of time, though it is free to attend.