KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - It's almost time for kids to head back to school and Knoxville Police Department stopped by the WATE 6 On Your Side studios to talk more about back-to-school safety and what drivers also need to remember.

Driving in school zones and adhering to those school zone speed limits, as well as obeying the bus signage when driving near school buses, are a big part of safety.