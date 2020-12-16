Leaders share goals for upcoming meeting ‘COVID and the Community — Our Next Steps Together’

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Local leaders have set up a meeting for Wednesday to talk with major healthcare facilities in our area along with legislators to bring everybody up to date on where we stand right now in the fight against COVID-19.

We’re getting a preview from State Senator Dr. Richard Briggs and Knox County Commission Chair Larsen Jay.

It’s a pivotal time with FDA approved vaccines coming to the state.

The joint meeting, “COVID and the Community — Our Next Steps Together” is happening Wednesday, Dec. 16 at 3:30 p.m. State, county and city leaders as well as experts from the UT Medical Center, East Tennessee Children’s Hospital, Covenant Health and Tennova Healthcare will be participating.

Briggs and Jay discussed with WATE 6 On Your Side’s Lori Tucker what their goals are for the meeting and how to bring the community together.

For a full list of those invited to the meeting, as well as the meeting agenda, see attachments below:

