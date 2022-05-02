NEW TAZEWELL, Tenn. (WATE) — A leadership program in Claiborne County is beautifying the county through community projects. Recently, members recruited Gale Hinton to paint a mural in New Tazewell across from City Hall.

Each year members with Leadership Claiborne are tasked with a project that benefits the county. The current class decided they wanted to create a space where the community could gather and reflect.

“We wanted to pull different landmarks synonymous with Claiborne County. That folks maybe they moved away, and they come back, but they remember those landmarks. It just brings back a lot of positive memories of home, family and just being together,” Terry Bush, an adult member of Leadership Claiborne said.

The program provides access to key leaders and decision makers in the county and is available to adults and students. Class members meet once a month and take part in group discussions, business and community tours, and networking events.

The president of Leadership Claiborne hopes the classes encourage and motivate people to be more involved in their community businesses and leadership roles.

“People who are already showing the leadership skills. We want to see them be part of this and maybe even talk them into getting more involved with our community, whether it would be running for an office, whether it would be volunteering to be on a board or a committee or for a nonprofit,” Karyn Clark, the president of Leadership Claiborne Board of Directors, said.

Leadership Claiborne will start accepting applications this summer for its next session. The nine-month program kicks off in August.