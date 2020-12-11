Leanne Morgan giving virtual cooking lesson to benefit Make-A-Wish Foundation of East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) -The Make-A-Wish Foundation of East Tennessee is at it again with another celebrity chef giving virtual cooking lessons to go towards their mission of granting wishes to kids with critical conditions.

On Sunday, popular southern comedian Leanne Morgan sharing the secret to her mother’s family recipe for Vegetable Soup and Sweet Cornbread for those looking to support the organization. Good Morning Tennessee anchor Tearsa Smith caught up with Morgan to find out why she partnered with group.

The event is Sunday, Dec. 13 at 5 p.m. Tickets are $50. Five lucky people will also win a personalized prize from Morgan.