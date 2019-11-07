‘Light Up the Lake!’ boat parade happening in Lenoir City

LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WATE) – What better way to kick off the holiday season than with the charitable Light Up the Lake! boat parade?

Event organizer Julie Carter and Wind River Marina spokesman Joe Ayers stopped by the WATE 6 On Your Side studios to share more.

The free community event also benefits Toys For Tots.

Light Up the Lake! is happening from 5:30-10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at Fort Loudon Lake in the WindRiver Marina, 500 Marina Way, Lenoir City, TN 37772.

The boat parade begins at the WindRiver Marina and travels to the Fort Loudon Marina and back.