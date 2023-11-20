KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — It’s that time of the year again when the holiday season is upon us, and what better way to celebrate than by attending one of the many parades happening in East Tennessee?

This is a comprehensive list of all the holiday parades in our region so you can easily find the one closest to you.

Sevierville Christmas Parade

Historic Downtown Sevierville, TN

12/2/23 11:00 AM-1:00 PM

It is best viewed at the Forks of the River Parkway and Court Avenue. See the website for more details.

Gatlinburg’s Fantasy of Lights Christmas Parade

Downtown Gatlinburg, TN

12/1/23 7:30 PM

Enjoy marching band performances, giant balloons, dancers, musicians, and more. Parade route: Begins at Baskins Creek Bypass on East Parkway at 7:30 PM before spanning through Gatlinburg and ending at traffic light #10. See the website for more details.

Rocky Hill Christmas Parade & Festival

Knoxville, TN

12/2/23 6:00 PM-7:30 PM

The festival will begin at 3:30 PM with the Christmas-themed market, food trucks, and live music in the Rocky Hill Center parking lot. The parade will start at 6:00 pm. Christmas tree lighting following the parade. Santa will also be around for a photo opportunity. See the website for more details.

WIVK Christmas Parade

Downtown Knoxville, TN

Gay Street

12/1/23 7:00 PM

The WIVK parade is back with bands, dancers, lighted floats, and Santa Claus. For more information, visit the parade website.

Townsend Christmas Parade

Townsend, TN

12/3/23 2:30 PM-4:00 PM

Enjoy the fun and festivities of the Christmas season at the Townsend Christmas Parade. The parade will start at IGA and end at Nawger Nob Village.

Lenoir City Christmas Parade

Downtown Lenoir City, TN

12/7/23 6:30 PM

Enjoy downtown Lenoir City as we kick off the Christmas season with our Christmas Parad. Lineup starts at 5:00 pm, and the parade will kick off at 6:30 pm.

Loudon Christmas Parade

Downtown Loudon, TN

12/9/23 6:00 PM

You can view the parade on Mulberry Street from Carter Street to Grove Street.

Louisville Deck the Town Hall Christmas Parade

Louisville, TN

11/26/23 3:00 PM

The parade will start at Louisville Christian Church and end at Louisville Town Hall. Following the parade, there will be food vendors, children’s crafts, music, and Louisville’s first Christmas tree lighting.

Harriman Christmas Parade

Harriman, TN

11/30/23 7:00 PM-9:00 PM

The Harriman parade takes place in the historic downtown. This year’s theme is “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree.”

Mascot Christmas Parade

Mascot, TN

12/10/23 2:00 PM

Floats, animals, cars, bicycles, and Santa will be making an appearance.

Farragut Christmas Parade

Farragut, TN

12/10/23 4:00 PM

The parade will start at Farragut Intermediate School, go around the Farragut High School circle, and then back into the FIS parking lot. There will also be Christmas Village shopping open from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm. For more information, click here.

Morristown Christmas Parade

Downtown Morristown, TN

12/7/23 7:00 PM

The parade will follow the traditional route through downtown Morristown and disperse in the parking lot at HomeTrust Bank, 120 Evans Avenue. The parade theme is “Christmas in the City.” You can also watch virtually on the Morristown Pediatric Dentistry Facebook page or CitizenTribune.com.

Halls Christmas Parade

Halls Community

12/9/23 6:00 PM

Enjoy the sights and sounds of the season at the annual Halls Christmas Parade.

Karns Christmas Parade

Karns Community

12/2/23 9:00 AM

Join us for the yearly Karns Christmas Parade. The parade starts at Ingles and goes to the Karns red light.

Gibbs Christmas Parade

Gibbs Community

12/3/23 2:30 PM

The 12th annual Gibbs Christmas Parade will kick off soon. The parade begins at Gibbs High School and finishes at the Clear Springs Baptist Church parking lot.

WECO Wartburg Christmas Parade

Wartburg, TN

12/2/23 6:00 PM

This year’s parade theme is “A Storybook Christmas.” The parade will begin at Central High School and end at First Baptist Church. Cookies and hot chocolate will be given out at the church’s fellowship hall, and Santa will be available for pictures.

Blount County Christmas Parade

Alcoa & Maryville

12/2/23 11:00 AM

This year’s theme is “Community Christmas.” The parade will go through Midland Plaza and downtown Maryville.

Campbell County Christmas Parade

LaFollette

12/2/23 6:00 PM

Enjoy Christmas-themed parade floats, performances, and more.

Claiborne County Christmas Parade

New Tazewell

11/18/23 1:00 PM

Claiborne County celebrates 48 years of its Christmas parade. This year’s theme will be “Who-Ville Christmas.” The parade will begin in the Walmart/Ingles parking lot.

Clinton Christmas Parade

Downtown Clinton, TN

12/2/23 6:00 PM

The parade will include bands, floats, dancers, local artists, and more. The parade theme is “Christmas in Toyland.”

Seymour Christmas Parade, Seymour, TN 12/9/23 3:00 PM Seymour is celebrating 30 years since its Christmas parade. This year, the parade theme is “Christmas Through the Decades.” The Grand Marshal will be Michael O’Connor.

Kodak Christmas Parade

Kodak, TN

12/3/23 3:00 PM

The parade will start at Northview Primary, travel down Douglas Dam Road, and turn right at the four-way stop. It will end at Kodak Optimist Park.

Greenback Christmas Parade

Greenback, TN

12/2/23 11:00 AM

Come celebrate a “Christmas Around the World!” A Christmas Market will be at the Train Depot starting at 10:00 am.

There will also be food trucks downtown. Don’t forget to meet Santa at the town tree after the parade.

Oak Ridge Christmas Parade

Oak Ridge Turnpike

Oak Ridge, TN

12/9/23 6:00 PM

This year’s parade theme is “Sleigh Ride.” Spectators may watch the parade as it travels our traditional route from the Corporate Center on Lafayette and Laboratory Road. From there, it will travel down Lafayette to the Oak Ridge Turnpike. It will continue west on the Turnpike and end at Oak High School.

Jefferson City Christmas Parade

Jefferson City, TN

12/9/23 5:00 PM

Spend the day celebrating Christmas in Jefferson City with the annual Hometown Christmas. The festivities begin at 12:00PM on 12/10/22. Be sure to stick around for the Christmas parade at 5:30 PM.

New Market Christmas Parade

New Market, TN

12/2/23 5:00 PM

Wear lights, and you’ll be part of the parade this year in New Market. The parade will start at the old golf course and end at the New Market Fire Hall. There, you will find free food and live music to enjoy.

Powell Christmas Parade

Powell, TN

12/2/23 2:00 PM

The parade will begin at Powell Middle School and go through beautiful downtown Powell. The parade will end at Powell High School.

Sweetwater Christmas Parade

Sweetwater, TN

12/1/23 7:00 PM

The parade route will leave from Mayes Avenue, traveling through downtown Sweetwater, and end at the Plaza 68 Shopping Center on Highway 68.

Luttrell Christmas Parade

Luttrell, TN

12/2/23 12:00 PM

The parade will begin at 101 Park Road in Luttrell. Participants may start lining up at 10:00 am. Santa will be making an appearance.