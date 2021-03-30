List: Events leading up to Easter weekend around town

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — We are On Your Side with all things Easter around town.

Zoo Knoxville is celebrating this weekend with an Easter egg hunting among the animals

The event is sold out, and it will see 400 children hunt for 10,000 eggs spread throughout the zoo and there will be golden eggs that holds a family membership, carousel, or zoo-choo train ride wristband.

All children will receive a small stuffed animal.

The zoo will open for egg hunting ticket holders at 8 a.m. with the hunt beginning at 8:15 a.m. The rest of the zoo will be open to everyone at 9 a.m.

Until April 3, you can make your bunny photo reservation at West Town Mall

Reservations are strongly encouraged, and for everyone’s safety, masks are required and it will be a socially distanced experience.

Over in Kodak, the Easter bunny will also be making appearances at Bass Pro Shops

It’s happening from April 2 through April 4. Families who make a free advanced reservation can get a free color photo, with the option to upgrade to a series of photo packages.

Drive-in at the Midway is celebrating spring at Chilhowee Park this week

Thursday, April1 is 2011’s Hop. Gates will open at 6:30 p.m. and the movie will begin at 8 p.m.

Use the gate off of Beaman Street, and while each movie played at the drive-in is free, you must make reservations if you want to attend.