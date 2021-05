LIST: Farmers Markets of East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — East Tennessee is home to not only national parks, popular venues, festivals and events, but it is also home to farmers and artisans who sell their goods at local farmers markets.

Here’s a county-by-county list of local farmers markets that could help families and visitors gain access to local produce and crafts.

Knox County

Nourish Knoxville Farmers’ Markets

When: Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

(May 1 to Nov. 20, 2021)

Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (May 1 to Nov. 20, 2021) Where: Mary Costa Plaza at Knoxville Civic Auditorium and Coliseum

Nourish Knoxville’s Saturday farmers market will be located at the Mary Costa Plaza behind the Knoxville Civic Auditorium and Coliseum. This market will be running from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. with the first hour being dedicated to the elderly and the immunocompromised community.

When: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

(May 5 to Nov. 17, 2021)

Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. (May 5 to Nov. 17, 2021) Where: Market Square

Farmers Association for Retail Marketing markets

Ebenezer Road

When: Tuesdays, 3-6 p.m.

Tuesdays, 3-6 p.m. Where: United Methodist Church

1001 Ebenezer Road

Knoxville, TN 37923

Hardin Valley Road

When: Thursdays, 3-6 p.m.

Thursdays, 3-6 p.m. Where: Hardin Valley Church of Christ

11515 Hardin Valley Road

Knoxville, TN 37932

Dixie Lee Farmers Market

When: Saturdays, 9 a.m. to noon

(May 1 to Oct. 30)

Saturdays, 9 a.m. to noon (May 1 to Oct. 30) Where: Renaissance Farragut

12740 Kingston Pike

Knoxville, TN 37934

Eastside Sunday Market

When: Sundays, 1–4 p.m.

(June-September)

Sundays, 1–4 p.m. (June-September) Where: Walter Hardy Park

2020 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave.

Knoxville, TN 37915

New Harvest Farmers’ Market

When: Thursdays, 3–6 p.m.

(April-September)

Thursdays, 3–6 p.m. (April-September) Where: New Harvest Park

4775 New Harvest Lane

Knoxville, TN 37918

Anderson County

Farmers Association for Retail Marketing markets

Historic Oak Ridge Farmers Market

When: Saturdays, 8 a.m. to noon

Saturdays, 8 a.m. to noon Where: Jackson Square

281 Broadway Ave.

Oak Ridge, TN 37830

Clinton Farm Market

When: Fridays, 3–6 p.m.

Fridays, 3–6 p.m. Where: Commerce Street parking lot

245 N. Main St.

Clinton, TN 37716

Blount County

Maryville Farmers Market

When: Saturdays, 8:30–11:30 a.m.

(mid-April to mid-November)

Saturdays, 8:30–11:30 a.m. (mid-April to mid-November) Where: Founders Square parking lot

200 block of East Broadway Avenue

Maryville, TN 37804



Loudon County

Lenoir City Farmers Market

When: Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

(June 20 to July 25)

Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (June 20 to July 25) Where: 114 E. Broadway

Lenoir City, TN 37771

Monroe County

Monroe County Farmers’ Markets – Tellico Plains

When: Wednesdays and Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Wednesdays and Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Where: 225 Cherohala Skyway

Tellico Plains, TN 37885

Sevier County

Sevierville Farmers Market

When: Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

(May 22 to Oct. 2)

Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (May 22 to Oct. 2) Where: Bruce Street Gazebo – Downtown Sevierville

200 Gary Wade Blvd.

Sevierville, TN 37862

Gatlinburg Farmers Market

When: Saturdays, 8:30 a.m. to noon

(mid-May to mid-October)

Saturdays, 8:30 a.m. to noon (mid-May to mid-October) Where: 1222 East Parkway

Light 2B across from Food City

Gatlinburg, TN 37738

Seymour Farmers Market

When: Saturdays, 8 a.m. to noon

(June to fall season)

Saturdays, 8 a.m. to noon (June to fall season) Where: Seymour First Baptist Church

11621 Chapman Highway

Seymour, TN 37865

Union County

Union County Farmers Market