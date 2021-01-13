LIST: Martin Luther King Jr. Day events in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Monday, Jan. 18 is Martin Luther King, Jr. Day and there will be several events to celebrate; however, there are many changes to some annual events due to the ongoing pandemic.

In normal times, people around the community and around the nation would be gathering together at this time of year to celebrate the life and work of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The celebrations are continuing, but a little different.

Faith and community leaders brought their voices and faces to Zoom for an interfaith prayer service, which is one of the several MLK Day celebration events moving online in the days ahead.

The annual parade has also been rescheduled to June 19, or Juneteenth, making it a combined celebration for both MLK Day and Juneteenth.

Here’s the list of MLK Day events below:

Beck Cultural Exchange Center:

VIRTUAL EVENTS IN JANUARY

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 13

NOON – 1:00P Interfaith Prayer Service

FRIDAY, JAN. 15

4:00P – 6:00P Racial Justice Town Hall – Virtual

In Partnership with Beck

SATURDAY, JAN. 16

9:00A – NOON Knoxville Jack And Jill Of America Oratorical Competition

Registration

MONDAY, JAN. 18

4:00P – 6:00P Oak Ridge Environmental Peace Alliance: Community Conversation

Registration Required

SUNDAY, JAN. 17

TBA Knoxville Opera

Additional Rescheduled Events in

February, March, April & June Visit online for more information

Green McAdoo Cultural Center

(1) Unfortunately, due to COVID-19, we are going to be postponing our annual MLK Day Prayer Breakfast in person. We will be posting some digital pieces in honor of the holiday. We are not cancelling the Prayer Breakfast in its entirety this year…. — Green McAdoo Cultural Center (@GreenMcAdooCC) January 13, 2021

(2) We are looking at two dates to do an in-person prayer breakfast this year the weekend of April 16th, in honor of MLK's Letters from Birmingham Jail, and the weekend of June 19th as apart of a Juneteenth event… — Green McAdoo Cultural Center (@GreenMcAdooCC) January 13, 2021

(3) Our hopes are that we will be in a much safer position to move forward with a bigger in-person event. We apologize to everyone planning on participating, we are just as saddened as you. But we are committed to continuing this tradition this year… — Green McAdoo Cultural Center (@GreenMcAdooCC) January 13, 2021