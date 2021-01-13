LIST: Martin Luther King Jr. Day events in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Monday, Jan. 18 is Martin Luther King, Jr. Day and there will be several events to celebrate; however, there are many changes to some annual events due to the ongoing pandemic.
In normal times, people around the community and around the nation would be gathering together at this time of year to celebrate the life and work of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The celebrations are continuing, but a little different.
Faith and community leaders brought their voices and faces to Zoom for an interfaith prayer service, which is one of the several MLK Day celebration events moving online in the days ahead.
The annual parade has also been rescheduled to June 19, or Juneteenth, making it a combined celebration for both MLK Day and Juneteenth.
Here’s the list of MLK Day events below:
|Wednesday, Jan. 13 (Via Zoom)
|INTERFAITH PRAYER SERVICE
|Monday, Jan. 18, 2021 (Via Zoom)
|COMMUNITY FORUM – OAK RIDGE ENVIRONMENTAL PEACE ALLIANCE
|Thursday, April 8, 2021 (TBD)
|LEADERSHIP EDUCATIONAL SYMPOSIUM LEADERSHIP/AWARDS LUNCHEON
|Sunday, April 17, 2021 (TBD) Saturday, March 27, 2021 Sunday, April 18, 2021 (TBD)
|YOUTH SYMPOSIUM TEACHER IN-SERVICE TRAINING NIGHT OF THE ARTS TRIBUTE/KSO
|April 11, 2021 (TBD)
|MEMORIAL SERVICE
|June 19, 2021 (TBD)
|MLK PARADE & JUNETEENTH CELEBRATION
Beck Cultural Exchange Center:
VIRTUAL EVENTS IN JANUARY
|WEDNESDAY, JAN. 13
NOON – 1:00P
|Interfaith Prayer Service
http://www.mlkknoxville.com
|FRIDAY, JAN. 15
4:00P – 6:00P
|Racial Justice Town Hall – Virtual
In Partnership with Beck
https://www.beckcenter.net
|SATURDAY, JAN. 16
9:00A – NOON
|Knoxville Jack And Jill Of America Oratorical Competition
Registration
www.JackandJillKnoxville.org
|MONDAY, JAN. 18
4:00P – 6:00P
|Oak Ridge Environmental Peace Alliance: Community Conversation
Registration Required
http://www.mlkknoxville.com
|SUNDAY, JAN. 17
TBA
|Knoxville Opera
https://www.knoxvilleopera.com
|Additional Rescheduled Events in
February, March, April & June
|Visit online for more information
http://www.mlkknoxville.com