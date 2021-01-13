LIST: Martin Luther King Jr. Day events in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Monday, Jan. 18 is Martin Luther King, Jr. Day and there will be several events to celebrate; however, there are many changes to some annual events due to the ongoing pandemic.

In normal times, people around the community and around the nation would be gathering together at this time of year to celebrate the life and work of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The celebrations are continuing, but a little different.

Faith and community leaders brought their voices and faces to Zoom for an interfaith prayer service, which is one of the several MLK Day celebration events moving online in the days ahead.

The annual parade has also been rescheduled to June 19, or Juneteenth, making it a combined celebration for both MLK Day and Juneteenth.

Here’s the list of MLK Day events below:

Wednesday, Jan. 13 (Via Zoom)INTERFAITH PRAYER SERVICE
Monday, Jan. 18, 2021 (Via Zoom)  COMMUNITY FORUM – OAK RIDGE ENVIRONMENTAL PEACE ALLIANCE
Thursday, April 8, 2021 (TBD) LEADERSHIP EDUCATIONAL SYMPOSIUM LEADERSHIP/AWARDS LUNCHEON
Sunday, April 17, 2021 (TBD) Saturday, March 27, 2021 Sunday, April 18, 2021 (TBD)YOUTH SYMPOSIUM TEACHER IN-SERVICE TRAINING   NIGHT OF THE ARTS TRIBUTE/KSO
April 11, 2021 (TBD)  MEMORIAL SERVICE
June 19, 2021 (TBD)MLK PARADE & JUNETEENTH CELEBRATION
(Source: MLKKnoxville.com)

Beck Cultural Exchange Center:

VIRTUAL EVENTS IN JANUARY

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 13
NOON – 1:00P		Interfaith Prayer Service 
http://www.mlkknoxville.com
 
FRIDAY, JAN. 15
4:00P – 6:00P		Racial Justice Town Hall – Virtual
In Partnership with Beck
https://www.beckcenter.net
 
SATURDAY, JAN. 16
9:00A – NOON 		Knoxville Jack And Jill Of America Oratorical Competition
Registration
 www.JackandJillKnoxville.org
 
MONDAY, JAN. 18
4:00P – 6:00P 		Oak Ridge Environmental Peace Alliance: Community Conversation
Registration Required
http://www.mlkknoxville.com
 
SUNDAY, JAN. 17
TBA		Knoxville Opera
https://www.knoxvilleopera.com
 
Additional Rescheduled Events in
February, March, April & June		Visit online for more information 
http://www.mlkknoxville.com

Green McAdoo Cultural Center

