Live jazz music returning to Knoxville’s Market Square Tuesdays in September

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Live music performances are returning Tuesdays in September to Market Square for nighttime jazz jams sure to commemorate the end of summertime as the season winds down.

The city is presenting four free jazz concerts on Market Square on Tuesdays, Sept. 7, 14, 21 and 28, from 7:30 – 9 p.m.

The concert series aims to showcase Knoxville’s “stellar jazz community,” the city says, which features many instructors in the esteemed jazz program at the University of Tennessee’s School of Music.

The concert series kicks off Sept. 7 with a trio led by guitarist Jack Roben, continues Sept. 14 with trombonist Don Hough’s octet, and concludes with two nights of saxophonist Greg Tardy’s quartet on Sept. 21 and 28.

Concert attendees are invited to bring their own chairs and encouraged to practice COVID-19 safety measures including wearing face masks, physical distancing and the use of hand sanitizer.

Alcoholic beverages are not allowed on Market Square, but may be purchased and consumed on the premises of downtown businesses.

Free parking is available after 6 p.m. in all city-owned parking garages, including Market Square, Locust Street, State Street garages, as well as in the non-city-owned Langley Garage.