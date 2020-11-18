Local non-profit community bands together for the Big Give Knox

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – More than 100 local East Tennessee non-profits are working together for a community-wide fundraising drive called the Big Give Knox, an effort led by United Way of Greater Knoxville.

The Big Give Knox takes place on Dec. 1, dubbed ‘Giving Tuesday’ as it follows the post-Thanksgiving shopping rush. The idea behind the Big Give Knox is to make end-of-year giving easy by putting all of your favorite non-profits in one place. To browse the participating organizations and make a donation, visit www.biggiveknox.org. Donations to more than one non-profit can be made in one simple, secure transaction.

In 2020, local non-profits reported losing over $20 million in fundraising revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With the demand for social services continuing to rise, the reduced funding is apparent. By working together for the Big Give, these organizations hope to replace some of that lost revenue.

Corporate sponsors have also joined the Big Give effort to help make it a success. First Horizon’s presenting sponsorship ensures that all non-profits can participate at no cost. Covenant Health is providing prizes to organizations that win different engagement challenges throughout the day. These prizes range from $500-$1000 are up for grabs for all of the participating non-profits.