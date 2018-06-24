Local soccer players work to fight cancer

KNOXVILLE (WATE) - Sunday is the final day of the Kickin' Cancer Soccer Tournament.

Dozens of local soccer players are banding together for the 3-day event in the fight against cancer.

The 7th annual event is being held by Cool Sports, located at 110 South Watt Road. This year's indoor tournament raised $11,000.

The money raised will go to two Knoxville women who play soccer and are battling cancer.

Mayra discovered she had cancer when she was 31-years-old. She found a lump during a self-check breast exam. Stephanie discovered she had cancer when she was 26-years-old. A mass was found in her right frontal lobe. She suffered a seizure during surgery.

If you would like to read more about Mayra and Stephanie or would like to donate to Knox Kickin' Cancer go here.

Sunday's Kickin' Cancer Soccer Tournament runs from 8:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m.