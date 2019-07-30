Look Before You Lock: Safety for kids in hot cars

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – It’s a mistake that happens all too often – kids left in hot cars.

Joyce Minter from the Knoxville Police Department stopped by the WATE 6 On Your Side studios to talk more about safety and prevention regarding kids and hot cars.

By the numbers:

The number of child hot car deaths for 2019 is currently 24; this number will be updated as new information becomes available throughout the year.

On average, 38 children under the age of 15 die each year from heatstroke after being left in a vehicle.

Nearly every state has experienced at least one death since 1998, and in 2018, a record number of 52 children died after being left in a hot vehicle.

Look Before You Lock: