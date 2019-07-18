LUNAFEST event benefits Girls on the Run Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – On Thursday night, you can head to LUNAFEST, a traveling film festival celebrating short films that benefits Girls on the Run of Greater Knoxville.

All proceeds for the event go toward Girls on the Run of Greater Knoxville.

MORE ONLINE | Click here for tickets

Girls on the Run of Greater Knoxville is a physical activity based positive youth development program for girls in 3rd – 5th grade. The program allows the girls to learn life skills such as building confidence and inner beauty through running.

Join them for a great time celebrating and supporting women in our community and beyond.