KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — While the Mabry-Hazen House is well over 160 years old, the museum opened to the public in 1992. To celebrate the 30th anniversary of the house’s opening as a museum, the public is invited to a garden party on Friday, Sept. 16.

The dressy-casual garden party takes place on the grounds of the historic house. The party is a chance to enjoy the sunset over Sharp’s Ridge from the top of Mabry’s Hill while sipping a delectable signature cocktail from Knox Whiskey Works or a local wine. Visitors will also be able to dance on the lawn while the Old City Buskers play swinging tunes from the gazebo. In addition to a self-guided tour of the house, there will be a spacious lighted tent for delicious hors d’oeuvres from Sister South Fine Foods and view the items offered in a silent auction.

The money raised will support restoration of the historic home’s interior, including new wallpaper, paint, and plaster repairs.

Tickets are $30 and include food, tour, and one drink. Additional drinks will be available for purchase. The Mabry-Hazen House Museum is located at 1711 Dandridge Avenue in Knoxville. The garden party will be from 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.