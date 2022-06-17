KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Juneteenth is the oldest known national celebration commemorating the abolition of slavery. It was on that day in 1865, more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation, that word of slavery’s end reached an enslaved community in Galveston, Texas, the westernmost state of the Confederacy.

Throughout the South, formerly enslaved African Americans had already sought emancipation by a variety of means, yet in places like Texas and East Tennessee, slavery remained legal even after Lincoln issued his famous executive order.

In honor of Juneteenth, Mabry-Hazen House will host special tours on Saturday, June 18. Staff will share stories, objects, and research related to the historic house museum, local enslaved communities, and their stories of emancipation. Visitors will learn about the lives of African-Americans connected to Mabry-Hazen House, their achievements and struggles, and the various ways they gained their freedom.



The museum will open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with tours at 10:30 a.m., noon and 1:30 p.m. Admission is free, but tours are limited to 24 visitors per tour. Reservations are encouraged and donations are appreciated.

These tours will also be conducted on Monday, August 8th, 2022 in commemoration of Eighth of August.