KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — In the days leading up to Halloween, Knoxville’s Mabry-Hazen House will host a Victorian Séance Experience inside the front parlors of the historic home from 1858. This is the fifth year the home will host the event.

Under the guidance of a Victorian medium, the séances will reenact a 19th-century spiritualist séance filled with “mysterious and startling wonders,” as described on the event page. “Whether true manifestations of spirits or clever parlor tricks, sitters at the séances will experience this eerie, yet ubiquitous aspect of 19th-century American life,” it continued.

Séances will occur every 20 minutes starting at 6:30 p.m. and ending at 10:30 p.m. Guests will select a specific date and time to reserve a seat at the table. Each session is limited to seven guests. It is strongly recommended tickets be purchased in advance. All sitters must be age ten or older. Sitters should arrive at least 15 minutes before their reservation. Adult sitting admission (18+) is $20. Youth sitting admission (10-17) is $15.

Tickets can be purchased on the Mabry-Hazen House Eventbrite page.

In addition to the séances, the House of Tarot will offer tarot readings. There will also be Halloween vendors from 6:00 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. Oct. 27 -29, 2022.