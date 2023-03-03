KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Mabry-Hazen House is hosting its first Night at the Museum of 2023 on Wednesday, March 8 from 6-9 p.m.

It’s meant to be a chance to visit the museum and historic house after-hours on a weekday to drink up a little history. Visitors can watch the sun set behind Sharp’s Ridge while enjoying drinks provided by a local brewery.

The historic home will be open for self-guided tours and there will be behind-the-scenes access to the bottom floor at 7:30 p.m. Outdoor seating will also be set up on the front porch and lawn for groups to safely enjoy. Guests are encouraged to bring their own games, stories, blankets, and camp chairs.

Tickets are $10 per adult and visitors under 16 are free. Each purchased ticket includes two adult beverages and additional drinks are $5. A small processing fee is applied to tickets purchased online. Some tickets may be available at the door.

RAIN POLICY: In the event of rain, Night at the Museum will be rescheduled for Wednesday, March 16, 2022 and all tickets will transfer to new date. Refunds will be offered by request.