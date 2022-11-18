KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville nonprofit operatic performing group Marble City Opera announced Friday that managing director Brandon J. Gibson has died.

A scheduled performance and workshop have been postponed as the group mourns the loss.

“It is with great sadness that we mourn the loss of our beloved Managing Director, Brandon Gibson. He was a truly talented and wonderful human who brought so much joy to those around him through his beautiful voice, presence on stage, and written word. Brandon was full of life and dedicated so much of his heart and soul into Marble City Opera and his other work in our community. We offer our deepest condolences to his family, friends, and the community of Knoxville. Our thoughts are with you as we mourn the loss of our beloved friend.” Marble City Opera, Nov. 18, 2022 social media post

Gibson, who passed away on Nov. 16, was in his fifth year of serving as the managing director, according to Marble City Opera’s website. In addition to his work as an arts administrator, Gibson was also an active performer.

Apart from opera, Gibson was also an actor, voice actor, writer, reviewer and essayist. For his writing, Gibson was recently awarded a Golden Press Card from the East Tennessee Society of Professional Journalists for his writing in the Knoxville publication, BLANK Newspaper.

Marble City Opera stated in a Friday social media post regarding Gibson’s passing that they had decided to postpone its workshop of the Doctor and the Devils; the nonprofit will also not perform on Monday, Nov. 21 during their time of grief.

To help with the costs of Gibson’s funeral, Marble City Opera has shared this link.