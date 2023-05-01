KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An open-air farmers market in the heart of downtown Knoxville is launching its 2023 season on Wednesday, May 3.

The Market Square Farmers Market will be open from May to November at 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Wednesdays, then on Saturdays 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 1 Market Square.

Everything at the MSFM is grown or made by the vendor in the East Tennessee region, within 150-mile radius of Knoxville, according to Pick Tennessee. Nourish Knoxville coordinates the MSFM.

Products offered at MSFM vary by season and usually include produce, eggs, honey, herbs, pasture-raised meat, bread, baked goods, salsas, coffee, artisan crafts, and more.

Market Square Farmers Market in downtown Knoxville, Tenn. (FILE Photo: WATE)

“With interactive fountains, delicious local food, and surrounded by shops and restaurants, the MSFM is a perfect family destination,” Pick Tennessee said of MSFM.

Nourish Knoxville accepts EBT/SNAP at all of its markets and offers SNAP and P-EBT doubling with Double Up Food Bucks up to $20 per day for fresh fruits and vegetables at participating farmers markets. Free Nourish Kids activities are offered every 2nd Saturday with Produce Bucks for children to spend on fresh produce and food-producing plants. The group also offers Nourish Moves, its walking club with Produce Bucks benefits, at its Wednesday MSFM.

