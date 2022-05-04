KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Wednesday marked the first day back for Market Square Farmers’ Market following a month-long break.

The open-air market allows vendors and customers to meet face-to-face and talk about goods that are produced in East Tennessee. In addition to local products, the market provides transparency that can be difficult to find in big-box stores.

“You’re buying directly from people that produce the things,” said Frog Greishaw, owner of Frog Juice Kombucha. “You get the connection of actually being able to communicate directly with someone who works for that company or the owner themselves.”

You can enjoy the farmer’s market every Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and every Saturday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

For more information about the farmers’ market, visit its website here.