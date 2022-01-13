KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The 14th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr Community Breakfast will be held on Jan. 17. The event will be held at First United Methodist Church on 101 E. 1st North Street in Morristown, and sponsored by the Morristown Task Force on Diversity. Doors will open at 8:30 a.m. and the program will begin at 9 a.m.

Dr. Alpha Alexander, Chair of the Task Force said, “We missed doing this last year due to COVID. We know our community missed the opportunity to come together to celebrate the ways in which Dr. King’s legacy keeps us moving forward.”

Little City Catering is providing a buffet-style breakfast, with a few “grab and go” boxes for those not able to stay for the duration of the program. The cost per person is $10 and may be paid at the door or in advance. Tables for eight can be reserved for $100. Reservations can be made by call or text at: 423-277-2550.

The program will include music by Unity Gospel Choir (formerly the Community Mass Choir), a Ballet performance, and the presentation of cash prizes for winners in each category of the 2022 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Essay Contest.

Reverend Sharon Bowers is the guest speaker for this event. Rev. Bowers has over 30 years of experience with ministry and has a long-established history of being a champion of diversity.

Individuals that have exemplified the principles of Dr. King in areas such as: Community Building, Advancing Cultural Awareness and/or Service and Advocacy will be presented with awards.

All attendees are encouraged to follow COVID safety guidelines and to be aware of the safety of others.