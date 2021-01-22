Maryville teacher named to IXL 100 Elite Educators List

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – One teacher in Maryville has landed a spot on IXL learning’s, “100 Elite Educators List.”

Beth Gotcher, a teacher at John Sevier Elementary School, tells us she’s been using the online learning program for years and was surprised when she learned about the honor.”

“I just got notification a little while ago, probably a month or so ago, that I received that part of the Elite 100 for IXL. It’s just something that I’m very humbled by, I’m very lucky to do something that i love and just honored for that recognition.”

IXL is an interactive online learning platform used for a variety of different subjects and age groups. Gotcher tells us she uses IXL for their language arts and math lessons.

She says it has been especially helpful during the pandemic. Because while everything is virtual, the program allows her to get real time data and results from her students.