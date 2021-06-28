MEDIC in ‘immediate, critical need’ for blood as demand rises

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — MEDIC Regional Blood Center is in “immediate, critical need” for Type O negative, Type O positive and Type B positive blood as demand climbs during the summer months.

Kristy Altman from MEDIC joins WATE 6 On Your Side to talk about the national and local shortage.

MEDIC has four locations in East Tennessee:

Downtown Knoxville – 1601 Ailor Ave.

Farragut – 11000 Kingston Pike

Athens – 213 E. Washington Ave., Suite 104

Crossville – 96 Hayes St., Suite 204

MEDIC is the primary blood product provider for 24 hospitals in 22 counties including UT Medical Center, Covenant Health System hospitals, Tennova hospitals, Blount Memorial, and East Tennessee Children’s Hospital.

The blood, platelets, and plasma products on the shelves now is what would be used in a trauma event, and it takes at least three days for donated blood to be processed and ready for distribution, according to the blood donation center. MEDIC is an independent, nonprofit organization. Products donated through MEDIC help community members in East Tennessee and Southeastern Kentucky.