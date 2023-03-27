KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — MEDIC Regional Blood Center will celebrate its 65th anniversary starting Saturday, March 25 through the remainder of 2023.

MEDIC was founded in 1958 by Dr. Carl Nelson with sponsorship from the Knoxville Academy of Medicine. The nonprofit was founded as an independent blood center to provide products to area hospitals. Sixty-five years later, MEDIC serves 24 hospitals in 22 counties across East Tennessee.

“MEDIC continues to thrive in our region,” Jim Decker, Chief Executive Officer at MEDIC said. “MEDIC has a great support system through the board of directors, directors and managers, and amazing staff who collect and process blood product every day.”

The nonprofit’s director of communications and public relations, Kristy Altman, joined WATE 6 On Your Side News to talk about what MEDIC will be doing to celebrate the milestone.

Altman explained MEDIC will showcase its history through social media, newsletters, and a new online history “museum” in 2023. MEDIC will also highlight key moments in the nonprofit’s history with additions to centers.

Later in 2023, MEDIC will offer expanded operations at the Farragut Donor Center, and the Athens Center will move to a new location.

Appointments for donations are preferred, but walk-in donors are welcome. Donors can call 865-524-3074 to schedule their appointment or visit medicblood.org/donate or download the new MEDIC donor app to search for a drive closest to them and schedule their appointment.