MEDIC Regional Blood Center kicks off Independence Day blood drive Friday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — MEDIC Regional Blood Center is seeking to replenish its supply of blood products as they’re in critical need of several blood types.

The blood center is kicking off a new campaign Friday ahead of the Fourth of July weekend to celebrate our country’s birthday; and to keep providing blood products for area hospitals. Organizers are hoping people will roll up their sleeves.

From Friday to next Friday, July 9, anyone who donates blood will receive a special edition tie-dye T-shirt, a $10 e-gift card, plus be automatically entered to win a $1,000 gift card.

Donating blood is a way to save the life of one of your East Tennessee neighbors. This week, the blood center had been in “emergency critical need” of blood donations because they had less than a one-day supply.

MEDIC Regional Blood Center is the sole provider of products (blood, plasma, etc.) for 25 area hospitals within 22 counties, which includes the major medical centers in Knoxville: UT Medical Center, Tennova, Covenant Health, and Children’s Hospital.

MEDIC has four blood center locations:

Downtown Knoxville – 1601 Ailor Ave.

Farragut – 11000 Kingston Pike

Athens – 213 E. Washington Ave., Suite 104

Crossville – 79 S. Main St.

If you would like to donate, more information can be found here.