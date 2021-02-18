MEDIC seeks donations to help blood centers in Texas devastated by winter storms

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Snow and ice still blanket much of the Lone Star state and the frigid temperatures are taking their toll. Millions are still without power and there are blood centers in need.

MEDIC Regional Blood Center is asking for blood donations as soon as possible.

MEDIC hopes to collect enough blood to send some relief to Texas blood centers that have been devastated by winter storms.

“Everyone has been watching the news and seeing that Texas has just been devastated by these winter storms,” MEDIC spokesperson Kristy Altman said. “we received some communication this morning basically asking any blood center that can help out to do a plea in their area.”

Blood donations are also needed here at home. MEDIC says it has less than a 2-day supply for o-positive blood. Also, o-negative, a-positive, and a-negative are also needed.

The blood center says appointments are preferred because there is very limited availability for walk-in donors. Masks are also required.