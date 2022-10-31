KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville-Knox County CAC Office on Aging is back with its annual fall workshop, “Aging: A Family Affair.” The Office on Aging has been hosting the workshop since 1984.

The Office on Aging joined WATE 6 On Your Side at Midday to talk about one of the breakout sessions included in the 2022 lineup, “Medicine and the Meaning of Life” with Annette Mendola.

Angela Bartlett explained Mendola has a PhD from the University of Tennessee and works at the University of Tennessee Medical Center. She has also given a TED talk in the past about the topic where she explained she had come to see people as not just patients, but individuals each with different stories.

This year “Aging: A Family Affair” will be held on Thursday, Nov. 10 at the Rothchild Conference Center located at 8807 Kingston Pike in Knoxville, Tenn. from 8:00 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. The cost to register is $30. Those interested can find more information and register on the Office on Aging website.