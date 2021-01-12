MEDIC’s annual ‘Roll up your Sleeve’ week begins Monday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Beginning Monday, volunteers will have the opportunity to roll up a sleeve to save lives.

Roll Up Your Sleeve donor t-shirt

WATE 6 On Your Side, MEDIC Regional Blood Center, and Food City are teaming up to host the annual “Roll Up Your Sleeve” week blood drive. Blood donations will be taken at dozens of Food City locations across the region. Supplies are critically low at MEDIC following the holidays, and your donations mean more lives saved.

Donors will receive a long-sleeve t-shirt, a $5 Salsarita’s coupon, and a Texas Roadhouse appetizer coupon. Donors are also automatically entered for a chance to win daily $50 Food City gift card drawings as well as the grand prize $500 Food City gift card drawing.

Appointments are encouraged and can be made online at www.medicblood.org or by calling 865-524-3074. MEDIC is requiring all donors to wear a mask or face covering. One will be provided if needed.

January 18

Greeneville – Food City at 905 Snapps Ferry Road, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Dandridge – Food City at 123 West Highway 25/70, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Oak Ridge – Food City at 1199 Oak Ridge Turnpike, Noon – 6 p.m.

Deane Hill/ Knoxville – Food City at 284 Morrell Road, Noon – 6 p.m.

Chota Community Health Services, Noon – 6 p.m.

Knoxville – Davis Family YMCA at 12133 S Northshore Drive, 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

January 19

Knoxville – WATE TV-6 at 1306 North Broadway, Noon to 6:30 p.m.

Seymour – Food City at 11503 Chapman Hwy, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

West Maryville – Food City at 2135 E Broadway Ave, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Lafollette – Food City at 2221 Jacksboro Pike, Noon – 6 p.m.

Strawberry Plains – Food City at 7510 Asheville Hwy, Noon to 6 p.m.

CO-Op Your Hometown Store, Noon – 6 p.m.

January 20

Middlesoro, KY – Food City at 102 North 12th Street, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Clinton – Food City at 507 S Charles G. Seivers Blvd, Noon – 6 p.m.

Jefferson City c Food City at 1507 Odell Drive, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Vonore – Food City at 2120 Hwy 411, Noon – 6 p.m.

Bearden / Knoxville – Food City at 5941 Kingston Pike, Noon – 6 p.m.

Loudon – Food City at 2799 Highway 72 N, Noon – 6 p.m.

First United Methodist Church/Knoxville at 3316 Kingston Pike, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

January 21

Morristown – 1105 E Morris Boulevard, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Tazewell – Food City at 1410 North Broad Street, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Powell – Food City at 7350 Clinton Highway, Noon – 6 p.m.

Newport – Food City at 181 Western Plaza, Noon – 6 p.m.

Lenoir City – Food City at 455 Highway 321 N, Noon – 6 p.m.

Kingston – Food City at 1000 Ladd Landing Blvd, Noon – 6 p.m.

January 22