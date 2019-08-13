Memorial ride to honor fallen officer Kenny Moats

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The community is once again honoring fallen officer Kenny Moats’ legacy and sacrifice with an annual memorial ride.

Nathan Way and Jeff Lane with the Volunteer Defenders LEMC stopped by the WATE 6 On Your Side studios to share more about the event.

In August 2016, Officer Kenny Moats was shot in the line of duty when responding to a domestic call. The Blount County Sheriff’s Office saying they believed Brian Stalans, who pled guilty in Moats’ murder, was setting up law enforcement officers for an ambush; investigators found a letter in Stalan’s house in which he blamed family members and BCSO for his problems.

The money raised from the memorial ride will be donated to The Officer Moats Foundation to help the community and the families of fallen officers in Tennessee lost this year in the line of duty.

Kenny Moats Memorial Ride: