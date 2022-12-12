KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville-Knox County CAC Office on Aging is talking about the increase in mental health challenges older adults in the community may be facing during the holiday season. Angela Bartlett spoke about why this is and what all people can do to stay healthy this winter.

The Office on Aging is a public nonprofit agency. It has the major responsibility in Knoxville and Knox County of planning for services for senior citizens. The office is located at 2247 Western Avenue in Knoxville. They can be reached at 865-524-2786 or via email at knoxooa@knoxseniors.org.

The Senior Service Directory is a comprehensive overview of resources in Knox County. It is available at no charge to anyone who needs it.