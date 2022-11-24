KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Mobile Meals usually tallies up 1,500 miles of driving during regular days of the week, but this Thursday, which was Thanksgiving Day, was a little bit different.

“Today the rides are a little bit shorter,” Director of CAC Nutrition Judith Pelot said. “People can spend time with them and we provide a little Thanksgiving treat to everyone with local crafts from kids and local schools in the community. It’s just a special day to be out here and make sure that our home bound seniors are taken care of.”

Getting the meals delivered to recipients’ homes means a lot throughout the week, but it is extra special on the holidays for those that are unable to go out and spend time with family during the holiday season.

“It means everything for me because I have three daughters, one is out of town and the other two are sick,” Mobile Meals recipient Imogene Cassady said. “I know I’m going to get a meal and so do they. It takes the worry off of them also and the food is good.”

For others, it’s a matter of knowing that they are not forgotten in the hustle and bustle during this time of year.

“It’s a good thing, because you know that someone has not forgotten, that’s what it means,” meal recipient Elizabeth Jones said. “You are not forgotten even though you are old. I did stuff myself, but they need more people to volunteer for things like this.”

Those seniors definitely are not forgotten. Judith Pelot says that on Thanksgiving Day alone they were serving more than 700 people and on any other given day, they serve closer to 1,100 with nearly 500 volunteers taking about two hours out of their day to deliver the food.