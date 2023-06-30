KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Mobile Meals is in need of more volunteers during the summer months, especially over the Fourth of July holiday week.

Sara Keel, the Community Engagement Manager for Mobile Meals, said right now the organization is serving more seniors than ever at more than 1,100 a day.

“We know that the senior population in Knox County is growing at twice the rate of the total population, so with that we’re seeing an increased number of people who need meals and check ins who are in that age range,” said Keel.

Keel added that the increase has meant the addition of two routes over the last year.

Keel noted that for those looking to help over the Fourth of July week, it would not include the holiday itself.

“We are not actually going to be delivering on the Fourth of July, but that Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday we’re going to need help all of those days,” she said.

She also spoke of what’s expected from those delivering food.

“The routes average about two hours to do, it’s really not that much time at all,” she said. “You get to spend that time visiting seniors, giving them food, and it’s just a really nice way to spend kind of your late morning.”

Keel also said with isolation being a top concern for seniors since the pandemic, this time delivering food means so much more to them.

“Two out of three of our clients actually live alone in their home, meaning that the people that go and visit them may be the only people that they see that week,” Keel explained. “We tell our volunteers to take your time, visit, do whatever that senior would like to do, have that conversation.”

For those interested in volunteering, Keel said to start by filling out the volunteer application. For any additional questions, email the Volunteer Coordinator at mobilemealsvols@cacnutrition.org, or reach us at (865) 524-2786.