KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville-Knox County CAC Office on Aging sat down with WATE 6 On Your Side News at Midday to discuss the need for more Mobile Meals volunteers.

Mobile Meals is the Meals on Wheels program in Knoxville and Knox County. The Mobile Meals program serves mid-day meals five days a week to those at least 60 years old who are unable to leave their home without assistance and who cannot cook for themselves or have no one to prepare meals for them. The services include Christmas and Thanksgiving.

Sara Keel with Mobile Meals spoke about whether or not the program has experienced an increase in need amid rising inflation.

The program needs more volunteers to deliver meals to homebound clients every Monday – Friday. Volunteer Times are listed below.

Deliver meals between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., once a month, once a week, or as often as your schedule permits. Total delivery time averages two hours per route. Approximately 100 volunteers each day deliver a meal and a smile to the 1,100+ homebound seniors served in every zip code in Knox County.

For more on who qualifies for Mobile Meals and how you can help, email MobileMealsVols@knoxseniors.org, call 524-2786, or head to their website.