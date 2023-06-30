KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Ijams Nature Center and Safekicker Media Group present another round of MOON SHOT Variety Show at Ijams Nature Center on Saturday, July 1.

MOON SHOT is an outdoor variety event that includes lots of laughs with local and regional stand-up comedians in a showcase presented by True Grit Comedy. Attendees can also expect live music performances and food trucks.

Tickets are $15 per person. Doors open at 6 p.m. while the show will begin at 7 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own lawn chair or blanket.

On the Ijams event page, there is a note about parental guidance recommendations. “Parental/guardian guidance suggested for attendees who are 16 or younger; comedy portion may include language or themes not suitable for sensitive ears,” it reads.