More than 4,300 gallons of milk collected for Second Harvest drive

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - Throughout the month of May, Ingles steamed up with the Tennessee dairy farmers' community to continue the annual Randy Davis Memorial Milk Drive, collecting over 4.300 gallons of milk.

The annual drive helps bring cows milk to lower-income families in East Tennessee through the summer.

Customers who shopped at Ingles were simply asked to donate at the checkout line, helping to fund the drive.

To close out the drive, Ingles donated an extra $1,000 to Second Harvest Tuesday morning. That donation brought the total for this year's drive to more than 4,000 gallons of milk.

Second Harvest provides meals to the hungry in 18 counties across East Tennessee.

Programs like the annual drive helps them serve more than 100,000 children, adults, and seniors every month.