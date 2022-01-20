KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — More than $7,000 were raised through this year’s Holiday Festival of Lights at the Cove at Concord Park. Knox County says enough nonperishable food items were collected to fill 11-and-a-half large barrels and $7,272.25 was raised.

The event ran from early December until Jan. 2 and this was the first time donations were accepted through Venmo. Those donations totaled $1,386, and the county plans for next year’s event to be cash-free.

“To me, these collection amounts show that this event is continuing to grow in popularity and becoming a staple celebration in Knox County,” said Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs.

The donations will be given to The Love Kitchen, which provides meals, clothing, and emergency food packages for the homebound, homeless and unemployed.

The festival lit up the Cove’s three-quarter-mile greenway with sparkling light displays coordinated to music. The Knox County Parks and Recreation Department oversaw the decorating, which included placing dozens of displays and thousands of lights.