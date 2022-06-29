KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Muse Knoxville is gearing up for another summer filled with activities for every member of the family.

“Muse Pop,” which is their summer program, is offered in June and July. It is an outdoor museum experience that features weekly rotating themes. It is also meant to celebrate the intersectionality of science and play, conveniently located in the museum’s newly remodeled Outdoor Space PLAYce.

For a complete list of the themes for Muse Pop, those interested can click here.